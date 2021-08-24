Solid Biosciences (NASDAQ:SLDB) Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Solid Biosciences (NASDAQ:SLDB) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Solid Biosciences LLC is a life science company. It focuses on developing therapies for Duchenne muscular dystrophy. The company is engaged in developing gene therapies, disease modifying therapies and assistive devices, all targeting the various facets of the DMD. Its product candidate includes SGT-001, a gene transfer candidate which is in Phase I/II clinical trial to restore functional dystrophin protein expression in patients’ muscles. Solid Biosciences LLC is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts. “

Get Solid Biosciences alerts:

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on SLDB. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Solid Biosciences in a report on Monday, July 12th. They issued a neutral rating and a $6.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Solid Biosciences in a report on Thursday, May 27th. They set a buy rating and a $7.00 price target for the company. Chardan Capital reissued a buy rating on shares of Solid Biosciences in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Solid Biosciences from $13.00 to $8.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $9.75.

SLDB opened at $2.58 on Friday. Solid Biosciences has a 1-year low of $1.93 and a 1-year high of $11.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $284.56 million, a P/E ratio of -1.94 and a beta of 0.96. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.16.

Solid Biosciences (NASDAQ:SLDB) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.02. On average, analysts forecast that Solid Biosciences will post -0.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Solid Biosciences during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new position in Solid Biosciences during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in Solid Biosciences by 83.2% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 4,922 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Solid Biosciences during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Solid Biosciences during the 2nd quarter valued at about $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.52% of the company’s stock.

About Solid Biosciences

Solid Biosciences, Inc engages in the development of treatments for patients with Duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD). It develops gene therapies, disease modifying therapies, and assistive devices for the cure of DMD. The company was founded by Ilan Ganot, Andrey J. Zarur, Matthew Bennett Arnold, Annie Ganot, and Gilad David Hayeem in March 2013 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

Recommended Story: Market Indexes

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Solid Biosciences (SLDB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Solid Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Solid Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.