Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) Hits New 1-Year High Following Analyst Upgrade

Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday after Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on the stock from $340.00 to $363.00. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Autodesk traded as high as $338.38 and last traded at $338.38, with a volume of 1 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $334.38.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on ADSK. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Autodesk in a report on Thursday, August 19th. They issued an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Autodesk from $342.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Barclays increased their target price on Autodesk from $335.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $330.00 target price (up from $315.00) on shares of Autodesk in a report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their target price on Autodesk from $345.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Autodesk presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $319.60.

Get Autodesk alerts:

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Autodesk by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,647,131 shares of the software company’s stock worth $5,151,197,000 after acquiring an additional 99,854 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Autodesk by 12.6% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,730,919 shares of the software company’s stock worth $2,548,556,000 after acquiring an additional 975,042 shares during the period. Polen Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Autodesk by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 6,022,347 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,757,923,000 after acquiring an additional 305,021 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Autodesk by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,958,328 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,155,436,000 after acquiring an additional 270,867 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in shares of Autodesk by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,663,061 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,069,248,000 after acquiring an additional 81,842 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.48% of the company’s stock.

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $306.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The company has a market cap of $74.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.76, a P/E/G ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 1.32.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The software company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.09. Autodesk had a return on equity of 104.82% and a net margin of 33.31%. The business had revenue of $989.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $964.76 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.85 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Autodesk, Inc. will post 2.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Autodesk Company Profile (NASDAQ:ADSK)

Autodesk, Inc engages in the design of software and services. Its products include AutoCAD, BIM 360, Civil 3D, Fusion 360, InfraWorks, Inventor, Maya, PlanGrid, Revit, Shotgun, 3ds Max. The firm also offers product development and manufacturing software, which provides manufacturers in automotive, transportation, industrial machinery, consumer products, and building product industries with comprehensive digital design, engineering, and production solutions; architecture, engineering, and construction software improves the way buildings, factories, and infrastructure are designed, built, and used; and digital media and entertainment, which consists of tools for digital sculpting, modeling, animation, effects, rendering, and compositing for design visualization, visual effects, and games production.

See Also: How are the companies in the S&P 500 selected?



Receive News & Ratings for Autodesk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Autodesk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.