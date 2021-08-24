National Bank of Canada (NA) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

National Bank of Canada (TSE:NA) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, August 25th. Analysts expect National Bank of Canada to post earnings of C$2.01 per share for the quarter.

National Bank of Canada (TSE:NA) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 28th. The financial services provider reported C$2.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$1.87 by C$0.38. The company had revenue of C$2.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$2.09 billion.

Shares of NA stock opened at C$99.54 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$94.59. National Bank of Canada has a twelve month low of C$62.50 and a twelve month high of C$99.62. The stock has a market cap of C$33.59 billion and a P/E ratio of 13.41.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 28th were paid a $0.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 25th. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.85%. National Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.25%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on NA shares. TD Securities lifted their target price on National Bank of Canada from C$98.00 to C$100.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 31st. Desjardins upgraded National Bank of Canada from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. CIBC reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a C$98.00 target price on shares of National Bank of Canada in a research note on Monday, May 31st. CSFB raised their price target on National Bank of Canada from C$100.00 to C$104.00 in a report on Monday, June 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on National Bank of Canada from C$88.00 to C$97.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, May 31st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$102.11.

National Bank of Canada Company Profile

National Bank of Canada provides various financial products and services to retail, commercial, corporate, and institutional clients in Canada and internationally. It operates through four segments: Personal and Commercial, Wealth Management, Financial Markets, and U.S. Specialty Finance and International.

