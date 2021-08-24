AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) Reaches New 1-Year High After Analyst Upgrade

Shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday after Cowen raised their price target on the stock from $120.00 to $130.00. Cowen currently has an outperform rating on the stock. AbbVie traded as high as $120.44 and last traded at $119.31, with a volume of 40919 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $118.82.

ABBV has been the topic of several other research reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $127.00 to $129.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Truist Securities started coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $117.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $116.00 price objective on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Friday. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $105.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Argus upped their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $122.69.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA boosted its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA now owns 77,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,751,000 after buying an additional 863 shares during the period. Front Row Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 27,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,290,000 after buying an additional 385 shares during the period. Hochman Cole Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Hochman Cole Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 33,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,800,000 after buying an additional 1,615 shares during the period. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC now owns 9,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,072,000 after buying an additional 248 shares during the period. Finally, Ibex Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the 2nd quarter worth $4,186,000. 63.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.89, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $116.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $210.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.82.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $3.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.09 by $0.02. AbbVie had a net margin of 12.40% and a return on equity of 154.24%. The firm had revenue of $13.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.64 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.34 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 33.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that AbbVie Inc. will post 12.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 15th were paid a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 14th. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is 49.24%.

AbbVie Company Profile (NYSE:ABBV)

AbbVie, Inc is a research-based biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and sale of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on treating conditions such as chronic autoimmune diseases in rheumatology, gastroenterology, and dermatology; oncology, including blood cancers; virology, including hepatitis C virus (HCV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV); neurological disorders, such as Parkinson’s disease; metabolic diseases, comprising thyroid disease and complications associated with cystic fibrosis; pain associated with endometriosis; and other serious health conditions.

