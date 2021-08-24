Head to Head Analysis: Bally’s (NYSE:BALY) versus Choice Hotels International (NYSE:CHH)

Choice Hotels International (NYSE:CHH) and Bally’s (NYSE:BALY) are both mid-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, dividends, risk, institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

48.1% of Choice Hotels International shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 69.0% of Bally’s shares are held by institutional investors. 21.2% of Choice Hotels International shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 40.3% of Bally’s shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Choice Hotels International and Bally’s’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Choice Hotels International $774.07 million 8.30 $75.39 million $2.22 52.05 Bally’s $372.79 million 5.62 -$5.49 million ($0.09) -522.00

Choice Hotels International has higher revenue and earnings than Bally’s. Bally’s is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Choice Hotels International, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Choice Hotels International and Bally’s, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Choice Hotels International 2 5 0 0 1.71 Bally’s 0 0 4 0 3.00

Choice Hotels International presently has a consensus target price of $102.00, suggesting a potential downside of 11.72%. Bally’s has a consensus target price of $71.60, suggesting a potential upside of 52.41%. Given Bally’s’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Bally’s is more favorable than Choice Hotels International.

Profitability

This table compares Choice Hotels International and Bally’s’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Choice Hotels International 15.09% 683.02% 10.24% Bally’s 12.26% 9.88% 2.51%

Volatility & Risk

Choice Hotels International has a beta of 1.5, indicating that its share price is 50% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Bally’s has a beta of 2.56, indicating that its share price is 156% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Choice Hotels International beats Bally’s on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Choice Hotels International

Choice Hotels International, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a hotel franchisor worldwide. The company operates in Hotel Franchising and Corporate & Other segments. It franchises lodging properties under the brand names of Comfort Inn, Comfort Suites, Quality, Clarion, Clarion Pointe, Sleep Inn, Econo Lodge, Rodeway Inn, MainStay Suites, Suburban Extended Stay Hotel, WoodSpring Suites, Everhome Suites, Cambria Hotels, and Ascend Hotel Collection. The company also develops and markets cloud-based property management software to non-franchised hoteliers. As of December 31, 2020, it had 7,147 hotels with 597,977 rooms located in 50 states, the District of Columbia and approximately 40 countries and territories. The company was founded in 1939 and is based in Rockville, Maryland.

About Bally’s

Bally’s Corp. engages in the business of casino hotels and horse racetrack. Its properties include Twin River Casino Hotel, Hard Rock Hotel and Casino Biloxi, Tiverton Casino Hotel, Dover Downs, Arapahoe Park, Mardi Gras Casino, Golden Gates Casino, Golden Gulch Casino, Casino KC, Casino Vicksburg, Bally’s Atlantic City, and Eldorado Resort casino Shreveport. The company was founded on March 1, 2004 and is headquartered in Providence, RI.

