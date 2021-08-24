Oxford Square Capital (NASDAQ:OXSQ) vs. John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund (NYSE:BTO) Critical Analysis

John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund (NYSE:BTO) and Oxford Square Capital (NASDAQ:OXSQ) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability and risk.

Profitability

This table compares John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund and Oxford Square Capital’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund N/A N/A N/A Oxford Square Capital 260.69% 7.37% 4.45%

John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund pays an annual dividend of $2.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.0%. Oxford Square Capital pays an annual dividend of $0.42 per share and has a dividend yield of 9.8%. Oxford Square Capital pays out 105.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years and Oxford Square Capital has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund and Oxford Square Capital, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund 0 0 0 0 N/A Oxford Square Capital 0 1 0 0 2.00

Insider and Institutional Ownership

17.5% of John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 6.8% of Oxford Square Capital shares are held by institutional investors. 8.6% of Oxford Square Capital shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk & Volatility

John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund has a beta of 1.78, indicating that its share price is 78% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Oxford Square Capital has a beta of 1.34, indicating that its share price is 34% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund and Oxford Square Capital’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Oxford Square Capital $35.94 million 5.92 $1.71 million $0.40 10.73

Oxford Square Capital has higher revenue and earnings than John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund.

Summary

Oxford Square Capital beats John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund

John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by John Hancock Investment Management LLC. It is co-managed by John Hancock Asset Management. The fund invests in the public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating across the financial services sector. The fund invests in companies across all market capitalizations. It benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the S&P Composite 1500 Banks Index. The fund was formerly known as John Hancock Bank and Thrift Opportunity Fund. John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund was formed on August 23, 1994 and is domiciled in the United States.

About Oxford Square Capital

Oxford Square Capital is a business development company primarily engaged in providing capital to technology-related companies. TICC concentrates its investments in companies having annual revenues of less than $200 million and/or a market capitalization or enterprise value of less than $300 million.

