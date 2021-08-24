Analyzing Inrad Optics (OTCMKTS:INRD) & Crown ElectroKinetics (NASDAQ:CRKN)

Crown ElectroKinetics (NASDAQ:CRKN) and Inrad Optics (OTCMKTS:INRD) are both small-cap industrial products companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, valuation and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Crown ElectroKinetics and Inrad Optics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Crown ElectroKinetics N/A N/A N/A Inrad Optics 9.06% 6.72% 2.01%

6.7% of Crown ElectroKinetics shares are owned by institutional investors. 36.5% of Crown ElectroKinetics shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 5.2% of Inrad Optics shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Crown ElectroKinetics and Inrad Optics, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Crown ElectroKinetics 0 0 3 0 3.00 Inrad Optics 0 0 0 0 N/A

Crown ElectroKinetics presently has a consensus price target of $10.25, suggesting a potential upside of 272.73%. Given Crown ElectroKinetics’ higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Crown ElectroKinetics is more favorable than Inrad Optics.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Crown ElectroKinetics and Inrad Optics’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Crown ElectroKinetics $100,000.00 413.52 -$40.76 million ($2.92) -0.94 Inrad Optics $9.01 million 1.23 -$900,000.00 N/A N/A

Inrad Optics has higher revenue and earnings than Crown ElectroKinetics.

Summary

Inrad Optics beats Crown ElectroKinetics on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Crown ElectroKinetics

Crown Electrokinetics Corp. focuses on commercializing electrokinetic technology for use in the smart glass market. It offers electrokinetic film technology for smart or dynamic glass. The company was formerly known as 3D Nanocolor Corp. and changed its name to Crown ElectroKinetics Corp. in October 2017. Crown ElectroKinetics Corp. was incorporated in 2015 and is based in Corvallis, Oregon.

About Inrad Optics

Inrad Optics, Inc. engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of products and services for use in photonics industry sectors. It specializes in the crystal-based optical components and devices, custom optical components from both glass and metal, and precision optical and opto-mechanical assemblies. The company was founded in April 1973 and is headquartered in Northvale, NJ.

