National Bank Financial Research Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for Invesque Inc. (TSE:IVQ)

Invesque Inc. (TSE:IVQ) – Analysts at National Bank Financial reduced their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of Invesque in a note issued to investors on Thursday, August 19th. National Bank Financial analyst T. Woolley now expects that the company will earn $0.60 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $0.70. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Invesque’s FY2022 earnings at $0.64 EPS.

Shares of Invesque stock opened at C$2.65 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 359.54, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.35. Invesque has a 1 year low of C$1.92 and a 1 year high of C$4.57. The firm has a market cap of C$148.59 million and a P/E ratio of -1.20. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$3.32.

Invesque Inc operates as a real estate investment company in Canada and the United States. Its portfolio of investments include independent living, assisted living, memory care, skilled nursing, transitional care, and medical office properties. As of March 11, 2021, it owned a portfolio of 107 properties, including 72 assisted living and memory care facilities, 17 skilled nursing facilities, 13 transitional care properties, and 4 medical office buildings in the United States; and 15 properties comprised 11 medical office buildings, and 4 seniors housing and care facilities in Canada.

