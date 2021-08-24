Q3 2021 Earnings Estimate for eHealth, Inc. Issued By Truist Securiti (NASDAQ:EHTH)

eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH) – Equities researchers at Truist Securiti reduced their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for eHealth in a research note issued on Wednesday, August 18th. Truist Securiti analyst T. Sommer now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings of ($1.34) per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of ($0.59).

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on eHealth from $90.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 30th. Craig Hallum upped their price objective on eHealth from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on eHealth from $70.00 to $62.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 30th. Barclays upped their price objective on eHealth from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded eHealth from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.60.

Shares of EHTH opened at $40.06 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $54.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.71 and a beta of -0.09. eHealth has a 12-month low of $39.36 and a 12-month high of $94.41.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EHTH. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its position in eHealth by 1.9% during the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 10,588 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $770,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in shares of eHealth by 1,352.1% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 41,720 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,034,000 after buying an additional 38,847 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in shares of eHealth in the first quarter valued at approximately $194,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of eHealth in the first quarter valued at approximately $717,000. Finally, Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC lifted its position in shares of eHealth by 18.1% in the first quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 3,718 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $257,000 after buying an additional 570 shares during the last quarter. 91.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About eHealth

eHealth, Inc engages in the provision of Internet-based health insurance agency services for individuals, families, and small businesses. It operates through the following segments: Medicare and Individual, Family, and Small Business. The Medicare segment consists primarily of commissions earned from sale of Medicare-related health insurance plans.

