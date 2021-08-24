Axsome Therapeutics Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NASDAQ:AXSM)

Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXSM) saw unusually large options trading activity on Monday. Stock investors purchased 2,153 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 33% compared to the average volume of 1,621 call options.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Axsome Therapeutics by 0.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,614,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,350,000 after buying an additional 10,405 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Axsome Therapeutics by 1.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,319,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,346,000 after purchasing an additional 40,027 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Axsome Therapeutics by 19.3% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 748,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,477,000 after purchasing an additional 120,909 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Axsome Therapeutics by 32.0% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 658,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,412,000 after purchasing an additional 159,584 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Axsome Therapeutics by 7.1% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 640,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,259,000 after purchasing an additional 42,587 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 58.73% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:AXSM opened at $24.79 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $52.48. The company has a current ratio of 6.20, a quick ratio of 6.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $934.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.18 and a beta of 2.51. Axsome Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $19.38 and a 1-year high of $90.00.

Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AXSM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.86) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.88) by $0.02. Equities analysts expect that Axsome Therapeutics will post -3.61 earnings per share for the current year.

AXSM has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Axsome Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Truist Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Axsome Therapeutics from $200.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 price objective on shares of Axsome Therapeutics in a research note on Monday. SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on shares of Axsome Therapeutics from $115.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Axsome Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $112.00 price objective for the company.

One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Axsome Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $103.14.

Axsome Therapeutics, Inc engages in the development of novel therapies for the management of central nervous system disorders. Its product candidates include AXS-05, AXS-07, AXS-12, and AXS-14 which are being developed for multiple pain and primary care indications. The company was founded by Herriot Tabuteau on January 12, 2012 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

