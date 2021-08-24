Couchbase Inc’s (NASDAQ:BASE) Quiet Period To Expire on August 31st

Couchbase’s (NASDAQ:BASE) quiet period will expire on Tuesday, August 31st. Couchbase had issued 8,339,130 shares in its initial public offering on July 22nd. The total size of the offering was $200,139,120 based on an initial share price of $24.00. During the company’s quiet period, insiders and any underwriters involved in the IPO are restricted from issuing any research reports for the company because of regulations issued by the Securities and Exchange Commission. Following the expiration of the company’s quiet period, it’s expected that the brokerages that served as underwriters on the stock will initiate research coverage on the company.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on BASE shares. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Couchbase in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Couchbase in a report on Monday, August 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of Couchbase in a report on Monday, August 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Couchbase in a report on Monday, August 16th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Couchbase in a report on Monday, August 16th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.60.

Shares of BASE stock opened at $42.95 on Tuesday. Couchbase has a one year low of $28.00 and a one year high of $43.29.

Couchbase Inc provides software solutions. The Company offers cloud database for business applications on platform which delivers unmatched versatility, performance, scalability and financial value across cloud, on-premises, hybrid, distributed cloud and edge computing deployments. Couchbase Inc is based in Santa Clara, United States.

