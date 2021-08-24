Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for QIWI plc (NASDAQ:QIWI) Increased by William Blair

QIWI plc (NASDAQ:QIWI) – Investment analysts at William Blair raised their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for QIWI in a report released on Thursday, August 19th. William Blair analyst C. Kennedy now expects that the credit services provider will post earnings of $0.47 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.40. William Blair also issued estimates for QIWI’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.40 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.92 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.34 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.40 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.43 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.55 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.82 EPS.

Get QIWI alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of QIWI from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.83.

Shares of QIWI stock opened at $9.53 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.72. QIWI has a 52-week low of $8.91 and a 52-week high of $19.11. The company has a market capitalization of $597.65 million, a PE ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 0.69. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $10.25.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 22nd were paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 21st. QIWI’s payout ratio is 35.87%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC lifted its stake in QIWI by 26.7% in the second quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 1,375,701 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $14,672,000 after acquiring an additional 289,507 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in QIWI by 13.9% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,228,850 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $13,100,000 after buying an additional 149,600 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in QIWI during the first quarter valued at $8,288,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in QIWI during the first quarter valued at $3,869,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in QIWI by 2.7% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 319,529 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,406,000 after buying an additional 8,330 shares during the period. 15.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

QIWI Company Profile

Qiwi Plc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of payment and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Payment Services (PS), Consumer Financial Services (CFS), Small and Medium Enterprises (SME), Rocketbank (RB), and Corporate and Other (CO). The PS segment provides virtual distribution services through the QIWI Wallet and other QIWI applications.

See Also: How a Put Option Works

Receive News & Ratings for QIWI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QIWI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.