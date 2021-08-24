Afya (AFYA) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Afya (NASDAQ:AFYA) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, August 26th. Analysts expect Afya to post earnings of $0.20 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Afya (NASDAQ:AFYA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.56 by ($0.40). Afya had a net margin of 22.99% and a return on equity of 11.73%. The company had revenue of $72.15 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72.96 million. On average, analysts expect Afya to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Shares of NASDAQ AFYA opened at $20.00 on Tuesday. Afya has a 12-month low of $18.48 and a 12-month high of $29.01. The firm has a market cap of $1.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.33, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $24.46.
About Afya
Afya Ltd. is a medical education group, which engages in the provision of an end-to-end physician-centric ecosystem that serves and empowers students to be lifelong medical learners through their medical residency preparation, post-graduate programs, and continuing medical education activities. It operates through Education Services; and Digital Content, Residency Preparatory and Specialization Programs segments.
