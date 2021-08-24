Afya (AFYA) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Afya (NASDAQ:AFYA) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, August 26th. Analysts expect Afya to post earnings of $0.20 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Afya (NASDAQ:AFYA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.56 by ($0.40). Afya had a net margin of 22.99% and a return on equity of 11.73%. The company had revenue of $72.15 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72.96 million. On average, analysts expect Afya to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ AFYA opened at $20.00 on Tuesday. Afya has a 12-month low of $18.48 and a 12-month high of $29.01. The firm has a market cap of $1.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.33, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $24.46.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley downgraded Afya from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $32.00 to $28.50 in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. TheStreet upgraded Afya from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Afya from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.78.

About Afya

Afya Ltd. is a medical education group, which engages in the provision of an end-to-end physician-centric ecosystem that serves and empowers students to be lifelong medical learners through their medical residency preparation, post-graduate programs, and continuing medical education activities. It operates through Education Services; and Digital Content, Residency Preparatory and Specialization Programs segments.

