Oppenheimer Equities Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for Viracta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRX)

Viracta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRX) – Oppenheimer dropped their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Viracta Therapeutics in a report released on Thursday, August 19th. Oppenheimer analyst H. Singh now expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.32) for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of ($0.30). Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Viracta Therapeutics’ Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.71) EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.62 EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($1.54) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($1.45) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.85) EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.80 EPS.

VIRX has been the subject of a number of other reports. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of Viracta Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, July 26th. SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price objective on shares of Viracta Therapeutics in a research note on Sunday, August 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Viracta Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.50.

NASDAQ VIRX opened at $9.70 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 21.12 and a quick ratio of 21.12. Viracta Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $3.92 and a 52-week high of $24.80. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $11.02.

Viracta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VIRX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.01).

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in Viracta Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new position in Viracta Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $35,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Viracta Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth about $43,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Viracta Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in shares of Viracta Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $117,000. 26.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Viracta Therapeutics

Viracta Therapeutics, Inc, a precision oncology company, engages in developing drugs for the treatment of virus-associated malignancies. It is developing nanatinostat, an oral combination therapy in combination with the antiviral agent valganciclovir that is in Phase II clinical trial for Epstein-Barr virus-positive lymphoma.

