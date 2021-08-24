National Bank Financial Weighs in on CanWel Building Materials Group Ltd.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (TSE:DBM)

CanWel Building Materials Group Ltd. (TSE:DBM) – Equities research analysts at National Bank Financial cut their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for CanWel Building Materials Group in a report released on Wednesday, August 18th. National Bank Financial analyst Z. Evershed now forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.02) per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.80. National Bank Financial has a “Outperform” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for CanWel Building Materials Group’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.09 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.17 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.83 EPS.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Haywood Securities lowered their target price on CanWel Building Materials Group from C$13.50 to C$12.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a C$12.00 target price on shares of CanWel Building Materials Group in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Raymond James reduced their price target on CanWel Building Materials Group from C$13.50 to C$10.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. National Bankshares lowered their price objective on CanWel Building Materials Group from C$13.50 to C$12.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, CIBC restated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$10.00 target price on shares of CanWel Building Materials Group in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. CanWel Building Materials Group has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$10.93.

DBM stock opened at C$6.72 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$2.26. CanWel Building Materials Group has a 52 week low of C$6.01 and a 52 week high of C$10.83. The firm has a market capitalization of C$582.13 million and a PE ratio of 5.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 142.91, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 3.09.

CanWel Building Materials Group Company Profile

CanWel Building Materials Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, distributes building materials and home renovation products in Canada, Hawaii, and the Western United States. It operates through two segments, Distribution and Forestry. The company sells decking and railing; engineered wood products; fasteners and adhesives; foundation; insulation and wraps; interior finishing; lumber, plywood, OSB, and specialty industrial products; roofing products; treated wood; siding and trim products; and security products, as well as forms and reinforcement products.

