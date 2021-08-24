Research Analysts Set Expectations for SI-BONE, Inc.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:SIBN)

SI-BONE, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIBN) – Equities research analysts at Truist Securiti issued their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for SI-BONE in a note issued to investors on Thursday, August 19th. Truist Securiti analyst D. Rescott anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.43) for the quarter. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for SI-BONE’s Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.37) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($1.59) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.35) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.31) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.26) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.26) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($1.18) EPS.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Truist upped their price objective on shares of SI-BONE from $35.00 to $43.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Citigroup started coverage on SI-BONE in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SI-BONE from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Truist Securities raised their target price on shares of SI-BONE from $35.00 to $43.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on SI-BONE from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.71.

NASDAQ SIBN opened at $21.39 on Monday. SI-BONE has a 12-month low of $19.26 and a 12-month high of $37.21. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $27.99. The company has a quick ratio of 15.13, a current ratio of 15.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $711.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.28 and a beta of 1.43.

SI-BONE (NASDAQ:SIBN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by ($0.03). SI-BONE had a negative net margin of 52.47% and a negative return on equity of 30.43%.

In other news, Director Jeffrey W. Dunn sold 6,884 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.46, for a total transaction of $140,846.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 171,457 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,508,010.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Anthony J. Recupero sold 3,384 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.46, for a total transaction of $69,236.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 99,079 shares of company stock worth $2,978,711 over the last 90 days. 15.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SIBN. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of SI-BONE by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,379,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,870,000 after acquiring an additional 132,231 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its holdings in shares of SI-BONE by 213.0% in the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,748,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,611,000 after acquiring an additional 1,189,668 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in SI-BONE by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,507,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,430,000 after purchasing an additional 104,692 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P purchased a new stake in shares of SI-BONE in the first quarter valued at about $27,408,000. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of SI-BONE by 7.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 859,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,052,000 after buying an additional 58,783 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.20% of the company’s stock.

SI-BONE, Inc engages in the provision of implantable devices used in the surgical treatment of the sacropelvic anatomy. It offers a proprietary minimally invasive surgical implant system, called iFuse, used to fuse the sacroiliac joint to treat sacroiliac joint dysfunction that often causes severe lower back pain.

