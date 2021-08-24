JD Sports Fashion (OTCMKTS:JDDSF) Trading Up 7%

JD Sports Fashion plc (OTCMKTS:JDDSF)’s stock price was up 7% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $13.74 and last traded at $13.74. Approximately 2,872 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 18% from the average daily volume of 2,425 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.84.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.86.

About JD Sports Fashion (OTCMKTS:JDDSF)

JD Sports Fashion plc engages in the retail of branded sports fashion and outdoor clothing, footwear, accessories and equipment for kids, women, and men. It operates through Sports Fashion and Outdoor segments. The company also retails leisure goods, as well as distributes sports apparel and accessories, footwear and apparel, and rugby apparel and accessories.

See Also: What is a resistance level?

Receive News & Ratings for JD Sports Fashion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JD Sports Fashion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.