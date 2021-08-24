Chugai Pharmaceutical (OTCMKTS:CHGCY) Stock Price Up 0.1%

Shares of Chugai Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CHGCY) rose 0.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $19.79 and last traded at $19.63. Approximately 57,105 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 5% from the average daily volume of 59,855 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.61.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $19.11.

About Chugai Pharmaceutical (OTCMKTS:CHGCY)

Chugai Pharmaceutical Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, manufacture, marketing, and distribution of prescription medicines in Japan and internationally. The company's products for oncology primarily include Avastin, Herceptin, Rituxan, Alecensa, Perjeta, Xeloda, Tarceva, Kadcyla, Zelboraf, Neutrogin, Tecentriq, and Gazyva; bone and joint diseases/autoimmune diseases comprise Actemra, Edirol, Suvenyl, and Bonviva; renal diseases consist of Mircera and Oxarol; and other diseases comprise Tamiflu, CellCept, Copegus, and Hemlibra.

Read More: What is insider trading?



Receive News & Ratings for Chugai Pharmaceutical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chugai Pharmaceutical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.