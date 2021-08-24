Auckland International Airport (OTCMKTS:AUKNY) Trading Up 1.4%

Shares of Auckland International Airport Limited (OTCMKTS:AUKNY) were up 1.4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $24.34 and last traded at $24.34. Approximately 1,396 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 29% from the average daily volume of 1,970 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.00.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.15.

About Auckland International Airport (OTCMKTS:AUKNY)

Auckland International Airport Limited provides airport facilities, supporting infrastructure, and aeronautical services in Auckland, New Zealand. The company operates through three segments: Aeronautical, Retail, and Property. The Aeronautical segment offers services that facilitate the movement of aircraft, passengers, and cargo, as well as utility services, which support the airport; and leases space for facilities, such as terminals.

Featured Story: What is range trading?



Receive News & Ratings for Auckland International Airport Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Auckland International Airport and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.