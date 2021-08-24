AdvisorShares Q Portfolio Blended Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:QPT) Trading Up 0.9%

AdvisorShares Q Portfolio Blended Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:QPT)’s share price were up 0.9% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $26.69 and last traded at $26.69. Approximately 12 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 13,144 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.46.

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $26.11.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of QPT. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AdvisorShares Q Portfolio Blended Allocation ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $790,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP grew its position in shares of AdvisorShares Q Portfolio Blended Allocation ETF by 26.2% in the 2nd quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 17,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $447,000 after purchasing an additional 3,593 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in shares of AdvisorShares Q Portfolio Blended Allocation ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Finally, UBS Group AG acquired a new position in shares of AdvisorShares Q Portfolio Blended Allocation ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $62,000.

