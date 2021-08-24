PASSUR Aerospace (OTCMKTS:PSSR) Trading Up 19%

PASSUR Aerospace, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PSSR)’s stock price was up 19% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $0.75 and last traded at $0.75. Approximately 500 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 86% from the average daily volume of 3,487 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.63.

The stock has a market capitalization of $5.78 million, a P/E ratio of 75.08 and a beta of 0.07. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $0.69.

PASSUR Aerospace (OTCMKTS:PSSR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 17th. The aerospace company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter. PASSUR Aerospace had a net margin of 1.29% and a negative return on equity of 0.83%. The firm had revenue of $1.46 million during the quarter.

PASSUR Aerospace, Inc is a business intelligence company, which engages in the provision of predictive analytics and decision support technology for the aviation industry. It also involves in owning and operating the commercial passive radar network which updates flight tracks. The company was founded by John R.

