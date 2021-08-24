PARTS iD (NYSE:ID) Shares Down 2.4%

Shares of PARTS iD, Inc. (NYSE:ID) traded down 2.4% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $5.63 and last traded at $5.77. 23,376 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 70% from the average session volume of 78,522 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.91.

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.55.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new position in PARTS iD in the second quarter valued at about $44,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in PARTS iD in the first quarter valued at about $78,000. HRT Financial LP bought a new position in PARTS iD in the first quarter valued at about $81,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in PARTS iD in the second quarter valued at about $73,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in PARTS iD in the second quarter valued at about $111,000.

PARTS iD, Inc is a technology-driven digital commerce company focused on creating custom infrastructure and user experiences within niche markets. The company was founded on March 15, 2016 and is headquartered in Cranbury, NJ.

