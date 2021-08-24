Bitcoin Rhodium (XRC) Tops One Day Volume of $26,253.00

Bitcoin Rhodium (CURRENCY:XRC) traded up 14.2% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on August 23rd. Over the last week, Bitcoin Rhodium has traded 41.4% lower against the US dollar. One Bitcoin Rhodium coin can currently be bought for approximately $2.09 or 0.00006552 BTC on exchanges. Bitcoin Rhodium has a total market capitalization of $2.58 million and $26,253.00 worth of Bitcoin Rhodium was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

MB8 Coin (MB8) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0247 or 0.00000071 BTC.

MotaCoin (MOTA) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0360 or 0.00000073 BTC.

x42 Protocol (X42) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0284 or 0.00000058 BTC.

Impleum (IMPL) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Ultra Clear (UCR) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0173 or 0.00000035 BTC.

Fanaticos Cash (FCH) traded 23.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Diplexcoin (DLX) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000022 BTC.

About Bitcoin Rhodium

XRC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

X13

hashing algorithm. Bitcoin Rhodium’s total supply is 1,316,162 coins and its circulating supply is 1,236,162 coins. Bitcoin Rhodium’s official Twitter account is @xrhodium_xrc and its Facebook page is accessible here. Bitcoin Rhodium’s official website is www.bitcoinrh.org. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Rhodium is /r/BitcoinRhodium and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Rhodium is a new crypto commodity, rare, limited and resistant cryptocurrency to store value for the future. It aims to provide not just a payment method, but a real, valuable commodity, which will become a prosperous investment element along with BTC. Bitcoin Rhodium uses its unique blockchain with a total supply of 2.1 million XRC. It is programmed in C# language and is POW only. All long-term holders are eligible for the Strong Hands program which guarantees significant ROI every 3-month cycle. P2P Bitcoin Rhodium-Metals Market which will connect the crypto world with the world of traditional investment is currently being developed to reinforce Bitcoin Rhodium’s use case. “

Bitcoin Rhodium Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Rhodium directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Rhodium should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bitcoin Rhodium using one of the exchanges listed above.

