Giant Reaches Market Capitalization of $9,666.91 (GIC)

Giant (CURRENCY:GIC) traded 67.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on August 23rd. Giant has a total market cap of $9,666.91 and $47.00 worth of Giant was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Giant has traded 72.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Giant coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000750 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.01 or 0.00022271 BTC.

TenUp (TUP) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000721 BTC.

Lobstex (LOBS) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0667 or 0.00000135 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00001595 BTC.

ESBC (ESBC) traded 28% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0356 or 0.00000072 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000309 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded down 26% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0633 or 0.00000128 BTC.

Crypto Sports (CSPN) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000365 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0569 or 0.00000115 BTC.

About Giant

Giant (GIC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Quark

hashing algorithm. Giant’s total supply is 9,922,361 coins and its circulating supply is 9,772,359 coins. The official website for Giant is giantpay.network. Giant’s official Twitter account is @giant_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Giant is /r/giantadmin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Giant (GIC) is a PoW/PoS Masternode cryptocurrency based on the Quark algorithm. It is a cryptocurrency designed to work with the Giant exchange, a decentralized exchange built on top of blockchain technology, which provides the exchange rate of several cryptocurrencies, such as BTC, ETH, XRP, LTC. GIC features a second layer network of masternodes that process private and near-instant transactions. “

Buying and Selling Giant

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Giant directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Giant should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Giant using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

