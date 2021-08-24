Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. III Class A ordinary shares (NASDAQ:DNAC) Shares Up 0.2%

Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. III Class A ordinary shares (NASDAQ:DNAC) shot up 0.2% on Monday . The company traded as high as $9.81 and last traded at $9.79. 9,599 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 93% from the average session volume of 139,411 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.77.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DNAC. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. III Class A ordinary shares in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $505,000. Magnetar Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. III Class A ordinary shares in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $6,078,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. III Class A ordinary shares in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $87,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. III Class A ordinary shares in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,010,000. Finally, Arena Capital Advisors LLC CA acquired a new position in shares of Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. III Class A ordinary shares in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,044,000. 1.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. III Class A ordinary shares Company Profile (NASDAQ:DNAC)

Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. III is a blank check company. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or related business combination with one or more businesses. Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. III is based in Henderson, Nevada.

