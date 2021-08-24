Kismet Acquisition Three (NASDAQ:KIII) Trading Down 0.2%

Kismet Acquisition Three Corp. (NASDAQ:KIII)’s stock price dropped 0.2% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $9.62 and last traded at $9.62. Approximately 271 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 27,285 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.64.

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $9.65.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Kismet Acquisition Three in the second quarter valued at about $5,986,000. Linden Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Kismet Acquisition Three in the second quarter valued at about $5,802,000. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Kismet Acquisition Three in the second quarter valued at about $4,835,000. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new stake in shares of Kismet Acquisition Three in the second quarter valued at about $4,835,000. Finally, MMCAP International Inc. SPC purchased a new position in Kismet Acquisition Three in the second quarter valued at about $4,835,000. Institutional investors own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Kismet Acquisition Three Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Newark, Delaware.

