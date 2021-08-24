Circassia Group (LON:CIR) Trading Down 0.8%

Shares of Circassia Group Plc (LON:CIR) traded down 0.8% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 38.05 ($0.50) and last traded at GBX 38.90 ($0.51). 103,521 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 87% from the average session volume of 780,313 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 39.20 ($0.51).

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Peel Hunt reissued an “under review” rating on shares of Circassia Group in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed an “under review” rating on shares of Circassia Group in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th.

Get Circassia Group alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of £162.68 million and a P/E ratio of -4.42. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 33.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.11.

Circassia Group Plc, a medical device company, focuses on the respiratory diagnostics and monitoring products. It offers NIOX and NIOX VERO, a fractional exhaled nitric oxide measurement and monitoring products for use in asthma diagnosis and management. The company offers its products through commercial team in the United States, China, the United Kingdom, and Germany, as well as through network of distribution partners internationally.

Further Reading: Return on Investment (ROI) Defined, Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Circassia Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Circassia Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.