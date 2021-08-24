Colfax (NASDAQ:CFXA) Shares Up 2.8%

Colfax Co. (NASDAQ:CFXA) shares shot up 2.8% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $192.10 and last traded at $192.10. 3,027 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 89% from the average session volume of 27,166 shares. The stock had previously closed at $186.82.
The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $188.02.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 14th were issued a dividend of $1.4375 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 13th. This represents a $5.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.99%.
Colfax Company Profile (NASDAQ:CFXA)
Colfax Corporation operates as a diversified technology company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Fabrication Technology and Medical Technology. The Fabrication Technology segment formulates, develops, manufactures, and supplies consumable products and equipment, including cutting, joining, and automated welding products, as well as gas control equipment.
