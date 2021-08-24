Colfax (NASDAQ:CFXA) Shares Up 2.8%

Colfax Co. (NASDAQ:CFXA) shares shot up 2.8% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $192.10 and last traded at $192.10. 3,027 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 89% from the average session volume of 27,166 shares. The stock had previously closed at $186.82.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $188.02.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 14th were issued a dividend of $1.4375 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 13th. This represents a $5.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.99%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Colfax by 9,507.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 52,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,776,000 after buying an additional 51,721 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Colfax by 25.9% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 266,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,963,000 after buying an additional 55,000 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Colfax in the second quarter valued at approximately $289,000. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new stake in Colfax in the second quarter valued at approximately $346,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Colfax in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,448,000.

Colfax Company Profile (NASDAQ:CFXA)

Colfax Corporation operates as a diversified technology company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Fabrication Technology and Medical Technology. The Fabrication Technology segment formulates, develops, manufactures, and supplies consumable products and equipment, including cutting, joining, and automated welding products, as well as gas control equipment.

