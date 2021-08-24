Starbase (STAR) Price Down 27.4% This Week

Starbase (CURRENCY:STAR) traded 0.2% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on August 23rd. One Starbase coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0051 or 0.00000010 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Starbase has a total market capitalization of $956,325.44 and $664,348.00 worth of Starbase was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Starbase has traded 27.4% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.46 or 0.00057636 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002026 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.60 or 0.00003241 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.93 or 0.00016061 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002028 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.17 or 0.00050983 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $407.07 or 0.00824435 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002037 BTC.

Starbase Profile

Starbase (STAR) is a coin. Starbase’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 187,500,000 coins. Starbase’s official website is starbase.co . The Reddit community for Starbase is /r/starbase and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Starbase’s official Twitter account is @starbaseco and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Starbase is a blockchain-based crowdfunding platform. It is built on the Ethereum network, allowing users to launch their fundraising campaigns, sell issued tokens and pay team members. The STAR token can be used for services within the platform and it is also used to receive rewards from project revenue in the form of Ether and Ethereum-based tokens. The STAR token is inflationary. “

Starbase Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Starbase directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Starbase should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Starbase using one of the exchanges listed above.

