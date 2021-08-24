SureRemit (RMT) Trading Up 13.3% Over Last Week

SureRemit (CURRENCY:RMT) traded up 2.2% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on August 23rd. During the last seven days, SureRemit has traded 13.3% higher against the dollar. SureRemit has a total market cap of $1.96 million and $23,648.00 worth of SureRemit was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SureRemit coin can now be purchased for $0.0039 or 0.00000008 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002027 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00002497 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $27.60 or 0.00055897 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $64.89 or 0.00131425 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $79.03 or 0.00160052 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.80 or 0.00003639 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $49,441.86 or 1.00133453 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $499.26 or 0.01011134 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,361.59 or 0.06808142 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

SureRemit launched on June 5th, 2018. SureRemit’s total supply is 744,298,152 coins and its circulating supply is 500,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for SureRemit is /r/sureremit . The official message board for SureRemit is medium.com/sureremit . SureRemit’s official Twitter account is @sureremit and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for SureRemit is sureremit.co

According to CryptoCompare, “SureRemit is leveraging blockchain technology to provide a cryptocurrency-based global ecosystem for merchants. The primal objective of the ecosystem is to provide a fully transparent, instant, and secure way of payment to connect senders of value across the world directly to the merchants that provide the goods and services needed by recipients back home. Remit Coin will be the fuel of the ecosystem, meaning that it serves as a medium of exchange on the SureRemit platform “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SureRemit directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SureRemit should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SureRemit using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

