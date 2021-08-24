InterContinental Hotels Group (NYSE:IHG) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Posted by on Aug 24th, 2021

InterContinental Hotels Group (NYSE:IHG) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $69.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target points to a potential upside of 11.11% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “InterContinental Hotels Group offers information and reservations capability on the Internet for InterContinental Hotels & Resorts, Crowne Plaza Hotels & Resorts, Holiday Inn hotels, Holiday Inn Express hotels, and Staybridge Suites by Holiday Inn hotels. “

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Peel Hunt upgraded InterContinental Hotels Group from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Oddo Bhf upgraded InterContinental Hotels Group from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. UBS Group upgraded InterContinental Hotels Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of InterContinental Hotels Group in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of InterContinental Hotels Group in a report on Monday, August 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.00.

Shares of NYSE:IHG traded up $0.52 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $62.10. 114,192 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 98,175. InterContinental Hotels Group has a 1 year low of $49.08 and a 1 year high of $75.20. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $66.20. The firm has a market cap of $11.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 200.32 and a beta of 1.29.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of InterContinental Hotels Group by 21.6% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 906 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC increased its position in shares of InterContinental Hotels Group by 4.0% during the first quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC now owns 4,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $317,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its position in shares of InterContinental Hotels Group by 2.0% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 10,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $742,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of InterContinental Hotels Group by 8.2% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of InterContinental Hotels Group by 3.6% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $482,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 2.93% of the company’s stock.

InterContinental Hotels Group Company Profile

InterContinental Hotels Group Plc owns and operates hotels. The firm’s hotel brands include: InterContinental, Crowne Plaza, Hotel Indigo, Holiday Inn, Holiday Inn Express, Staybridge Suites, Candlewood Suites, EVEN Hotels, IHG Rewards Club, Kimpton and HUALUXE Hotels and Resorts. It operates through the following segments: Europe, Middle East, Asia and Africa, Americas, Greater China and Central.

