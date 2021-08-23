Ï„Bitcoin Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $29,350.00 (Î¤BTC)

Ï„Bitcoin (CURRENCY:Î¤BTC) traded up 8.4% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on August 23rd. One Ï„Bitcoin coin can currently be purchased for $7,395.68 or 0.14979703 BTC on popular exchanges. Ï„Bitcoin has a total market cap of $2.29 million and $29,350.00 worth of Ï„Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Ï„Bitcoin has traded up 6.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002027 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00002511 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.74 or 0.00056185 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $64.85 or 0.00131361 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $79.14 or 0.00160296 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.79 or 0.00003634 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $49,241.53 or 0.99737075 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $494.49 or 0.01001575 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,375.57 or 0.06837095 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Ï„Bitcoin

Ï„Bitcoin’s total supply is 2,100 coins and its circulating supply is 310 coins. Ï„Bitcoin’s official Twitter account is @btcst2020

Ï„Bitcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ï„Bitcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ï„Bitcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ï„Bitcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

