Actinium (ACM) 24 Hour Volume Tops $19,451.00

Actinium (CURRENCY:ACM) traded 1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on August 23rd. One Actinium coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0284 or 0.00000058 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Actinium has traded 7.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. Actinium has a market cap of $964,372.18 and approximately $19,451.00 worth of Actinium was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Quiztok (QTCON) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0169 or 0.00000034 BTC.

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded up 28.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BOScoin (BOS) traded 14.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0099 or 0.00000020 BTC.

FLO (FLO) traded up 17% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0418 or 0.00000104 BTC.

Shard (SHARD) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000271 BTC.

ChronoCoin (CRN) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.

PirateCash (PIRATE) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0442 or 0.00000090 BTC.

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0123 or 0.00000031 BTC.

CREDIT (CREDIT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MMOCoin (MMO) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0063 or 0.00000013 BTC.

About Actinium

Actinium (CRYPTO:ACM) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. Actinium’s total supply is 33,948,650 coins. Actinium’s official website is actinium.org. Actinium’s official Twitter account is @ActiniumCrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Actinium is /r/ActiniumCrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Actinium is a decentralized digital asset that uses blockchain technology to bring cryptocurrency to all customers and stores through safety and easiness of use. The Actinium is mineable through the use of Lyra2z as a PoW algorithm that brings an energy efficient algorithm, keeps GPU cards from overheating, lowers the efficiency-gap between AMD and NVIDIA GPUs. Actinium also offers a mobile wallet and a hardware wallet (Ledger Nano S & Ledger Blue). Built on Litecoin source code, ACM is a medium of exchange within the Actinium network. “

Actinium Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Actinium directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Actinium should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Actinium using one of the exchanges listed above.

