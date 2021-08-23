VIBE 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $19,842.00 (VIBE)

VIBE (CURRENCY:VIBE) traded down 3.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on August 23rd. VIBE has a market capitalization of $4.42 million and $19,842.00 worth of VIBE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One VIBE coin can now be purchased for $0.0170 or 0.00000034 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, VIBE has traded 17.7% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.44 or 0.00057744 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002031 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.60 or 0.00003246 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $7.97 or 0.00016187 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002033 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $25.10 or 0.00050953 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $405.88 or 0.00824043 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50.29 or 0.00102096 BTC.

VIBE Coin Profile

VIBE is a coin. It launched on July 19th, 2017. VIBE’s total supply is 267,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 260,136,427 coins. The Reddit community for VIBE is /r/VibeHub and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for VIBE is www.vibehub.io . VIBE’s official Twitter account is @VibeHubVR and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “VIBEHub unites Virtual/Augmented Reality with blockchain technology. It is an Ethereum-based Virtual reality platform which incorporates several marketplaces and hubs. The VIBE token will serve as the common currency on all the platform's marketplaces. “

VIBE Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as VIBE directly using US dollars.

