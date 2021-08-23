CryptoVerificationCoin Hits Market Cap of $225,283.41 (CVCC)

CryptoVerificationCoin (CURRENCY:CVCC) traded 6.3% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on August 23rd. CryptoVerificationCoin has a market capitalization of $225,283.41 and approximately $1.00 worth of CryptoVerificationCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, CryptoVerificationCoin has traded 38.7% higher against the US dollar. One CryptoVerificationCoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.39 or 0.00000785 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000750 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.84 or 0.00022011 BTC.

TenUp (TUP) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000721 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00001593 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000309 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded down 25.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0631 or 0.00000128 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0566 or 0.00000115 BTC.

NestEGG Coin (EGG) traded down 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0062 or 0.00000013 BTC.

StrongHands Masternode (SHMN) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0594 or 0.00000121 BTC.

SafeInsure (SINS) traded down 15.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000017 BTC.

CryptoVerificationCoin Coin Profile

CryptoVerificationCoin (CRYPTO:CVCC) is a coin. CryptoVerificationCoin’s total supply is 36,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 582,595 coins. CryptoVerificationCoin’s official website is cryptoverificationcoin.com

According to CryptoCompare, “CryptoVerificationCoin is a platform for verification services related to the crypto-sphere. CVCC clears the project as SAFE only after it passes its project security parameters and safety guidelines. Like for developers, all background verification data are encrypted and saved only to be used in situations of frauds or exit scams. “

