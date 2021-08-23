Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) Receives “Buy” Rating from Morgan Stanley

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by research analysts at Morgan Stanley in a note issued to investors on Monday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a C$900.00 price objective on the electric vehicle producer’s stock.

TSLA has been the topic of several other reports. Citigroup upped their price objective on Tesla from $175.00 to $209.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $875.00 price objective (up from $860.00) on shares of Tesla in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Bank of America increased their target price on Tesla from $700.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Tesla from $718.00 to $745.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, KGI Securities initiated coverage on Tesla in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $855.00 price target for the company. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $585.89.

TSLA traded up $26.04 during trading on Monday, reaching $706.30. 20,088,889 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 29,400,658. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $669.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $699.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 367.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.54 and a beta of 1.97. Tesla has a 1 year low of $329.88 and a 1 year high of $900.40.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The electric vehicle producer reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.93. Tesla had a return on equity of 9.75% and a net margin of 5.21%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.44 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Tesla will post 3.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 1,250 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $601.55, for a total transaction of $751,937.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 56,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,142,173.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 903 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $587.83, for a total value of $530,810.49. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 18,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,154,662.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 56,675 shares of company stock worth $39,082,117 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 23.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TSLA. Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC increased its stake in Tesla by 53.5% during the second quarter. Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC now owns 717 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $494,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC increased its stake in Tesla by 3.8% during the second quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC now owns 3,860 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $2,788,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the period. Ibex Wealth Advisors bought a new position in Tesla during the second quarter valued at about $1,447,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in Tesla by 64.6% during the second quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 288 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $196,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Resource Group bought a new position in Tesla during the second quarter valued at about $964,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.35% of the company’s stock.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

