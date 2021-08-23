Splunk’s (SPLK) “Hold” Rating Reaffirmed at Cowen

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reissued by Cowen in a research note issued on Monday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a C$140.00 price objective on the software company’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on SPLK. decreased their price target on Splunk from $170.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Splunk from $200.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Splunk from $235.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on Splunk from $240.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Raymond James cut their price objective on Splunk from $195.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. Splunk has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $178.81.

Get Splunk alerts:

NASDAQ SPLK traded up $0.75 on Monday, reaching $145.08. The stock had a trading volume of 1,663,512 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,255,428. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $139.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 2.16. Splunk has a 1 year low of $110.28 and a 1 year high of $225.89. The company has a market capitalization of $23.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.82 and a beta of 1.23.

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, June 1st. The software company reported ($0.91) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.70) by ($0.21). Splunk had a negative net margin of 46.72% and a negative return on equity of 49.90%. The firm had revenue of $502.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $491.85 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.56) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Splunk will post -4.89 EPS for the current year.

In other Splunk news, CAO Timothy Emanuelson sold 718 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $89,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jason Child sold 1,677 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.17, for a total value of $211,587.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 10,681 shares of company stock worth $1,330,791 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eqis Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Splunk by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,305 shares of the software company’s stock worth $912,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Splunk by 17.8% in the 2nd quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 496 shares of the software company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA raised its stake in Splunk by 19.6% during the 2nd quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 463 shares of the software company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its stake in Splunk by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 998 shares of the software company’s stock worth $144,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the period. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. raised its stake in Splunk by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 6,738 shares of the software company’s stock worth $974,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.28% of the company’s stock.

Splunk Company Profile

Splunk, Inc engages in the development and marketing of software solutions. Its products include Splunk cloud, Splunk light and Splunk enterprise. It also offers solutions for information technology operations, security, internet-of-things, application analytics, business analytics and industries. The company was founded by Erik M.

See Also: What is a dead cat bounce?

Receive News & Ratings for Splunk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Splunk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.