Beam (BEAM) Price Down 0.5% Over Last 7 Days

Beam (CURRENCY:BEAM) traded down 5% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on August 23rd. Beam has a market cap of $70.66 million and approximately $14.76 million worth of Beam was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Beam has traded 0.5% lower against the US dollar. One Beam coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.74 or 0.00001506 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Safe (SAFE) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.30 or 0.00004662 BTC.

FABRK (FAB) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

SnowGem (XSG) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0441 or 0.00000231 BTC.

Vidulum (VDL) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0155 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Grimm (GRIMM) traded 30.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Defis (XGM) traded down 50.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Litecash (CASH) traded 10.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0079 or 0.00000016 BTC.

SaveToken (SAVE) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

0cash (ZCH) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0132 or 0.00000027 BTC.

About Beam

Beam (BEAM) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Equihash

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 3rd, 2019. Beam’s total supply is 95,162,280 coins. The Reddit community for Beam is /r/beamprivacy and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Beam’s official Twitter account is @beamprivacy and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Beam is www.beam.mw.

According to CryptoCompare, “Beam is a scalable, confidential cryptocurrency based on an elegant and innovative Mimblewimble protocol. Users have complete control over privacy – a user decides which information will be available and to which parties, having complete control over his personal data in accordance with his will and applicable laws. “

Beam Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beam directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Beam should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Beam using one of the exchanges listed above.

