Shopping Price Tops $73.07 on Top Exchanges (SPI)

Shopping (CURRENCY:SPI) traded up 35.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on August 23rd. Shopping has a market capitalization of $69.23 million and approximately $4.62 million worth of Shopping was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Shopping coin can currently be purchased for $73.07 or 0.00148219 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, Shopping has traded 57.7% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Shopping alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002030 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00002504 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $27.56 or 0.00055908 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $64.39 or 0.00130615 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $78.98 or 0.00160208 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.80 or 0.00003649 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $49,100.00 or 0.99603118 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $494.97 or 0.01004078 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3,370.05 or 0.06836403 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Shopping Profile

Shopping was first traded on December 3rd, 2020. Shopping’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 947,485 coins. Shopping’s official Twitter account is @shopping_io

According to CryptoCompare, “Shopping.io, a Blockchain-based platform from AZ EXPRESS RETAIL LLC, strives to change this entirely by offering a unified marketplace that combines all major e-commerce industry players under one website and enables digital assets to be used as payment method. “

Buying and Selling Shopping

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Shopping directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Shopping should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Shopping using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “SPIUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Shopping Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Shopping and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.