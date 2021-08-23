Brokerages Anticipate Lithium Americas Corp. (NYSE:LAC) Will Post Earnings of -$0.10 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Lithium Americas Corp. (NYSE:LAC) will announce earnings of ($0.10) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Lithium Americas’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.11) and the highest is ($0.09). Lithium Americas posted earnings per share of ($0.07) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 42.9%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, November 15th.

On average, analysts expect that Lithium Americas will report full-year earnings of ($0.39) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.48) to ($0.31). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($0.02) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.25) to $0.48. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Lithium Americas.

Lithium Americas (NYSE:LAC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.09).

LAC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on Lithium Americas from $28.50 to $30.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Lithium Americas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. National Bank Financial restated an “outperform spec overweight” rating on shares of Lithium Americas in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Industrial Alliance Securities initiated coverage on Lithium Americas in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.03.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in LAC. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in Lithium Americas by 335.7% in the second quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,645 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in Lithium Americas in the second quarter worth about $33,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in Lithium Americas in the first quarter worth about $35,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in Lithium Americas in the first quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new position in Lithium Americas in the second quarter worth about $50,000. 14.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:LAC traded up $0.99 on Monday, hitting $17.66. 3,922,473 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,519,640. Lithium Americas has a 52 week low of $6.30 and a 52 week high of $28.75. The company has a current ratio of 56.73, a quick ratio of 56.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $14.73. The company has a market capitalization of $2.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -42.05 and a beta of 1.29.

About Lithium Americas

Lithium Americas Corp. is a resource company, which engages in lithium development projects. Its projects include: Thacker Pass and Caucharí-Olaroz. The company was founded by Raymond Edward Flood, Jr. on November 27, 2007 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

