Community Bank N.A. Raises Stake in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Community Bank N.A. lifted its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 128,612 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,999 shares during the quarter. Merck & Co., Inc. makes up about 1.2% of Community Bank N.A.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Community Bank N.A.’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $10,002,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the 1st quarter worth about $46,000. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 55.5% during the 1st quarter. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC now owns 619 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the period. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. during the 1st quarter worth approximately $54,000. Finally, Syverson Strege & Co increased its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 209.3% during the 1st quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 730 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 494 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.49% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Truist began coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $92.00 price objective for the company. Truist Securities began coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $76.79 price objective on the stock. Argus reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. SVB Leerink raised their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $99.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $93.26.

NYSE MRK traded down $0.30 during trading on Monday, hitting $78.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,446,759 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,384,610. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The business’s 50 day moving average is $77.05. The firm has a market cap of $198.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.41. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 52 week low of $71.71 and a 52 week high of $87.80.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.31. The business had revenue of $11.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.21 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 50.93% and a net margin of 11.48%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.37 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.32%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.77%.

About Merck & Co., Inc.

Merck & Co, Inc engages in the provision of health solutions through its prescription medicines, vaccines, biologic therapies, animal health, and consumer care products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, and Other. The Pharmaceutical segment includes human health pharmaceutical and vaccine products.

