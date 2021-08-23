Oxford Financial Group Ltd. Has $1.11 Million Holdings in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Oxford Financial Group Ltd. lessened its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,590 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 619 shares during the period. Oxford Financial Group Ltd.’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $1,112,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ABT. Camden National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 7,707 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $844,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. United Bank increased its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. United Bank now owns 27,315 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $2,991,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the 1st quarter valued at about $209,000. Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC now owns 32,413 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $3,884,000 after purchasing an additional 636 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 217,747 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $26,095,000 after purchasing an additional 11,979 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Abbott Laboratories alerts:

Shares of ABT traded down $0.48 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $125.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,794,571 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,507,308. Abbott Laboratories has a one year low of $100.34 and a one year high of $128.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $223.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.49, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.66. The business has a 50-day moving average of $118.50.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 21st. The healthcare product maker reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.15. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 26.75% and a net margin of 15.85%. The company had revenue of $10.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.67 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.57 earnings per share. Abbott Laboratories’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 15th were given a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 14th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.43%. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is 49.32%.

In related news, SVP Michael D. Dale sold 17,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.33, for a total value of $2,117,808.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Sammy Karam sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $1,000,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 30,926 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,865,750. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 48,100 shares of company stock valued at $5,910,308 over the last three months. 1.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ABT. Raymond James upped their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $116.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $126.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Barclays lowered their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $150.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. BTIG Research lowered their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $140.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Abbott Laboratories from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $127.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $124.82.

About Abbott Laboratories

Abbott Laboratories engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of a broad and diversified line of health care products. It operates through the following segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Nutritional Products, Diagnostic Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment refers to the international sales of a line of branded generic pharmaceutical products.

Read More: What is basic economics?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT).

Receive News & Ratings for Abbott Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abbott Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.