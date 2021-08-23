FlypMe Achieves Market Capitalization of $1.24 Million (FYP)

FlypMe (CURRENCY:FYP) traded down 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on August 23rd. During the last week, FlypMe has traded 3.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. FlypMe has a market cap of $1.24 million and approximately $1,993.00 worth of FlypMe was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One FlypMe coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0701 or 0.00000143 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get FlypMe alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $28.36 or 0.00057749 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002037 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.59 or 0.00003230 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.97 or 0.00016230 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002038 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $25.06 or 0.00051029 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $403.48 or 0.00821601 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $49.91 or 0.00101640 BTC.

About FlypMe

FlypMe (CRYPTO:FYP) is a coin. Its genesis date was September 29th, 2017. FlypMe’s total supply is 35,277,363 coins and its circulating supply is 17,638,681 coins. FlypMe’s official Twitter account is @flyp_me and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for FlypMe is /r/flypme and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for FlypMe is flyp.me

According to CryptoCompare, “FlypMe is a crypto-to-crypto exchange. FYP is an ERC20 token created by FlypMe. 50% of the net profits generated by FlypMe exchange will be distributed to FYP token owners in proportion to the number of tokens held. Owning FYP Tokens will enable the contributors to also participate in the policy-making of FlypMe including proposing new features and voting for key decisions. “

FlypMe Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FlypMe directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FlypMe should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase FlypMe using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “FYPUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for FlypMe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for FlypMe and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.