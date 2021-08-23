Krios Price Tops $0.0030 on Top Exchanges (GIG)

Krios (CURRENCY:GIG) traded 57.4% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on August 23rd. One Krios coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0030 or 0.00000006 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Krios has a total market cap of $1.52 million and approximately $45.00 worth of Krios was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Krios has traded up 61.8% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Krios alerts:

The Sandbox (SAND) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00001339 BTC.

PAC Global (PAC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Crust (CRU) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.40 or 0.00117874 BTC.

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000005 BTC.

BinaryX (BNX) traded 9.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.23 or 0.00024897 BTC.

Venus LTC (vLTC) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.71 or 0.00007553 BTC.

Cyclone Protocol (CYC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $711.96 or 0.01449754 BTC.

Polis (POLIS) traded 17.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000472 BTC.

Pizza (PIZZA) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0585 or 0.00000119 BTC.

Advanced Technology Coin (ARC) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0128 or 0.00000026 BTC.

About Krios

Krios (GIG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Krios’ total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 499,994,072 coins. Krios’ official website is www.krios.io . Krios’ official Twitter account is @krios_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Gigacoin is a social currency designed to be used for trading Digital Items and 'In-Game Transactions'.GigaCoin achieves this by integrating a digital currency platform seamlessly in Various Games from RPG-based Games to Gambling and Sports Games, A Dedicated Digital MarketPlace, and Integration with all major social networks to make the process of sending and receiving money easy and fun for everyone. “

Buying and Selling Krios

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Krios directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Krios should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Krios using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “GIGUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Krios Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Krios and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.