GPM Growth Investors Inc. Boosts Stock Position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS)

GPM Growth Investors Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS) by 99.4% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 11,430 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,698 shares during the period. GPM Growth Investors Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF were worth $1,205,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of IJS. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the first quarter worth $252,000. FDx Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF in the first quarter worth $203,000. Zhang Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 4.8% in the first quarter. Zhang Financial LLC now owns 14,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,476,000 after purchasing an additional 669 shares during the period. Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF in the first quarter worth $446,000. Finally, Newport Wealth Strategies Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF in the first quarter worth $280,000.

IJS traded up $1.20 during trading on Monday, reaching $100.67. The stock had a trading volume of 283,280 shares, compared to its average volume of 703,421. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a one year low of $58.31 and a one year high of $110.77. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $102.21.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

