GPM Growth Investors Inc. Buys 3,119 Shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FALN)

GPM Growth Investors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FALN) by 2.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 116,822 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,119 shares during the quarter. iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF accounts for about 1.8% of GPM Growth Investors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest position. GPM Growth Investors Inc. owned about 0.11% of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF worth $3,500,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Savior LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new position in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new position in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $44,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $50,000.

NASDAQ FALN traded up $0.10 during trading on Monday, reaching $30.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 571,362 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,097,720. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $29.97. iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF has a one year low of $26.92 and a one year high of $30.18.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 3rd were paid a $0.078 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 2nd. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.11%.

