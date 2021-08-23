Spire Inc. (NYSE:SR) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $233.33 Million

Equities research analysts expect that Spire Inc. (NYSE:SR) will report sales of $233.33 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Spire’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $251.51 million and the lowest is $215.15 million. Spire posted sales of $251.90 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 7.4%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, November 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Spire will report full-year sales of $2.18 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.16 billion to $2.20 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $2.00 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.76 billion to $2.25 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Spire.

Spire (NYSE:SR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.04. Spire had a net margin of 11.74% and a return on equity of 10.87%. The company had revenue of $327.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $313.39 million.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Spire from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Spire from $78.00 to $77.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Spire from $76.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Sidoti raised shares of Spire from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Spire from $79.00 to $78.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $78.00.

Shares of Spire stock traded down $0.44 during trading on Monday, hitting $69.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 126,436 shares, compared to its average volume of 309,117. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.70. Spire has a 52 week low of $50.58 and a 52 week high of $77.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.57 billion, a PE ratio of 14.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.29. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $72.06.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be given a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.76%. Spire’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.15%.

In other news, Director John P. Stupp, Jr. sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.73, for a total transaction of $448,380.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 17,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,282,366.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 3.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Spire by 3,467.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 527,930 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $38,154,000 after acquiring an additional 513,130 shares during the last quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Spire in the 1st quarter worth about $37,411,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Spire in the 4th quarter worth about $32,089,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Spire by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,311,528 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $466,360,000 after acquiring an additional 367,565 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Spire by 211.3% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 359,585 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,987,000 after acquiring an additional 244,087 shares during the last quarter. 74.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Spire

Spire Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the purchase, retail distribution, and sale of natural gas to residential, commercial, industrial, and other end-users of natural gas in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Gas Utility and Gas Marketing. It is also involved in the marketing of natural gas; and provision of energy services on non-regulated basis to on-system utility transportation customers, as well as to retail and wholesale customers.

