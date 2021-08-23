The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) is Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc.’s 5th Largest Position

Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 12.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,717,766 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 410,480 shares during the period. The Walt Disney comprises 2.5% of Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.20% of The Walt Disney worth $653,472,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Maltin Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in The Walt Disney by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Maltin Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,707 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $315,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC increased its stake in The Walt Disney by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 5,758 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,062,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. PAX Financial Group LLC increased its stake in The Walt Disney by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. PAX Financial Group LLC now owns 4,464 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $824,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC increased its stake in The Walt Disney by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 2,684 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $495,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Group LLC grew its holdings in The Walt Disney by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 680 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $126,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. 60.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DIS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Truist lowered their target price on The Walt Disney from $205.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on The Walt Disney from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on The Walt Disney from $215.00 to $218.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. UBS Group increased their target price on The Walt Disney from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on The Walt Disney from $202.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. The Walt Disney has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $209.08.

In other news, Director Susan E. Arnold sold 8,400 shares of The Walt Disney stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.75, for a total transaction of $1,493,100.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 41,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,376,269.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Chairman Robert A. Iger sold 550,570 shares of The Walt Disney stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.21, for a total value of $98,667,649.70. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 569,131 shares in the company, valued at $101,993,966.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 566,970 shares of company stock worth $101,653,310. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:DIS traded up $2.54 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $177.66. The company had a trading volume of 7,324,665 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,806,535. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $176.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The Walt Disney Company has a 1 year low of $117.23 and a 1 year high of $203.02. The company has a market capitalization of $322.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 287.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 1.20.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The entertainment giant reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.23. The Walt Disney had a return on equity of 3.78% and a net margin of 1.77%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.08 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 2.35 EPS for the current year.

The Walt Disney Company Profile

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight domestic television stations.

