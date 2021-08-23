CryptoTask Hits Market Capitalization of $766,911.17 (CTASK)

CryptoTask (CURRENCY:CTASK) traded up 8.2% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on August 23rd. Over the last seven days, CryptoTask has traded 11.3% lower against the US dollar. One CryptoTask coin can currently be bought for $0.51 or 0.00001042 BTC on popular exchanges. CryptoTask has a market capitalization of $766,911.17 and $254,137.00 worth of CryptoTask was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002034 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00002500 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.32 or 0.00055566 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $64.20 or 0.00130570 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $78.44 or 0.00159545 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.80 or 0.00003655 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $49,177.93 or 1.00022070 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $496.93 or 0.01010696 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,308.13 or 0.06728351 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CryptoTask was first traded on January 28th, 2021. CryptoTask’s total supply is 15,400,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,496,736 coins. The Reddit community for CryptoTask is https://reddit.com/r/Cryptotask . CryptoTask’s official Twitter account is @ct_task

According to CryptoCompare, “CryptoTask is a decentralized blockchain freelance market ecosystem lowering fees by directly connecting hirees and applicants peer to peer. Job disputes are designed to be resolved much faster and cheaper, while the users' reputation is stored on the blockchain and there is no arbitrary censorship or hidden tampering, such as hidden boosting. “

