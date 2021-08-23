Analysts Anticipate First Hawaiian, Inc. (NASDAQ:FHB) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $179.73 Million

Equities research analysts predict that First Hawaiian, Inc. (NASDAQ:FHB) will announce sales of $179.73 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for First Hawaiian’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $177.85 million to $181.33 million. First Hawaiian reported sales of $182.90 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 1.7%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Friday, October 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that First Hawaiian will report full-year sales of $712.07 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $707.08 million to $716.22 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $725.60 million, with estimates ranging from $710.81 million to $749.60 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover First Hawaiian.

First Hawaiian (NASDAQ:FHB) last posted its earnings results on Saturday, July 24th. The bank reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.21. First Hawaiian had a return on equity of 10.13% and a net margin of 36.16%. The company had revenue of $180.85 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $132.60 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.15 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on FHB shares. UBS Group upgraded First Hawaiian from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $22.00 to $28.00 in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised First Hawaiian from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Raymond James began coverage on First Hawaiian in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised First Hawaiian from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $23.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.10.

NASDAQ FHB traded up $0.11 during trading on Monday, hitting $27.39. 290,097 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 730,474. First Hawaiian has a 12 month low of $14.15 and a 12 month high of $30.80. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The company has a market cap of $3.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.32.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 23rd will be given a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 20th. First Hawaiian’s dividend payout ratio is currently 71.72%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in First Hawaiian by 282.9% during the first quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,076 shares of the bank’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 795 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in First Hawaiian by 50.0% during the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,200 shares of the bank’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in First Hawaiian during the first quarter worth about $37,000. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in First Hawaiian during the second quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in First Hawaiian during the second quarter valued at approximately $51,000. 94.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About First Hawaiian

First Hawaiian, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services to consumer and commercial customers, including deposit products, lending services, and wealth management and trust services through its subsidiary First Hawaiian Bank. It operates through the following business segments: Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Other.

